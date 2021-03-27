Nor’wester Rain Lashes Twin Cities, Several Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain lashed several parts of Odisha including the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Saturday evening providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

Reports said rains lashed the twin cities for nearly one hour. Strong winds accompanied by rain disrupted electricity. Big trees have been uprooted under the impact strong winds.

The temperature in Bhubaneswar was 40 degrees C, while Cuttack’s temperature was 38.4 C today.

Besides, IMD Bhubaneswar issued thunderstorm, lightning warning for Khordha including Bhubaneswar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri & Ganjam till 7.30 pm today.