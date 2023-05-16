Nor’wester Havoc In Nayagarh: Two Killed, 4 Hurt

Gania/Khandapada: Two persons lost their lives while four others sustained injuries as branches and uprooted trees fell on them after nor’wester wreaked havoc in Nayagarh district on Tuesday late afternoon.

According to reports, an ice cream vendor, Naba Khatua (58) of Madhaberini village under Khandpada police station died after a branch of a mango tree fell on his head in front of Kishore Chandra Government High School. Khatua was returning home on when the huge branch fell on his head as result which he fell down from the vehicle. The firemen rescued him and admitted him to the Gania community health center. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

Later, Gania police arrived at the scene and seized the body. The police said that the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday. Similarly, Budhei Panda (55) of Kukharpada village under Khandpada police station, sustained severe head injuries after a huge branch fell on her head while she was picking mangoes from a mango grove near the village when thunderstorms lashed the locality. She has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital due to critical condition

Similarly, heavy rain followed by gusty wind lashed Khandpadaand its surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, a branch of a tree fell on a moving passenger auto rickshaw near Allapatta village on Khalisahi-Koska Works Division road under Khandpada block, killing a woman and leaving three others seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmita Naik (25) of Kiajhar village. Rashmita’s mother Bhama Naik and 2 others have been shifted to district headquarters hospital.

The accident took place when they were traveling from Kiajhar to Koskar Patha village in a passenger auto rickshaw for a wedding function. The body of the deceased was seized and sent for autopsy, informed IIC Ramesh Kumar Debata