Nor’wester And Sea Tragedy: CM Naveen Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victim’s Families

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for families of four persons died in nor’wester in Malkangiri and kin of two girls who drowned in Bay of Bengal near Aryapalli in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Expressing grief over the incidents, the CM directed the Special Relief Commission (SRC) to pay the compensation to the families of all the deceased.

Notably, two people died after fishing boats capsized in Satiguda dam in Malkangiri due to nor’wester, while two others died after boundary wall of airstrip collapsed due to strong wind.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide quality medical care at free of cost to the injured.

Similarly, Patnaik expressed deep grief over the death of two students who drowned in Bay of Bengal at Aryapalli in Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased students