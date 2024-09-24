New Delhi: Disappointing the market expectations, Northern Arc Capital’s share price today listed on the Indian stock market exchanges at a robust premium.
The newly listed stock opened on the BSE at ₹351 apiece, whereas it opened on the NSE at ₹350 per share, delivering around 33.50% premium to the lucky allottees.
The market’s disappointment further intensified as the newly listed stock came under selling pressure post-listing. After opening at ₹351 apiece on the BSE, Northern Arc Capital’s share price made an intraday low of ₹324.90 per share within a few minutes of the share listing. Likewise, on the NSE, the newly listed stock made an intraday low of ₹325 apiece post-debut.