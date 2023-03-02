Northeast Not Far From Delhi And From Our Hearts: PM Modi On BJP Victory In Nagaland, Tripura

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the party’s poll win in Nagaland and Tripura, said on Thursday that the results showed that people had faith in democracy. PM Modi said there was a time nobody discussed poll results but only about election-related violence and blockades.

“Northeast is no longer far from Delhi and from our hearts. Today’s poll results show people have faith in democracy,” PM Modi said amid chants of “sher aaya, sher aaya” from BJP workers.

The Prime Minister credited the hard work done by BJP workers in the three northeast states for the good show.

“Lotus is blooming everywhere. I thank the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland for their blessings. I thank the party workers in northeast for their hard work,” the PM said.

The PM said the Opposition and its “ecosystems” tried to label BJP as Baniya Party, Hindi Party and Urban party. “The BJP demolished all these labels,” PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at the Congress over its past allegations of EVM tampering in the aftermath of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I don’t know whether this time too the EVM will be blamed for BJP’s victory in northeast states.”

“Hatred against small states will sink you in upcoming elections,” PM Modi told the Congress.

In his address to party workers, BJP president JP Nadda credited the BJP’s success in northeast to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to bring it into the mainstream and the policy decisions to develop the region. Nadda said the Congress considered the northeast its “ATM”, but Modi made the region corruption-free and ushered in peace and development, PTI reported.