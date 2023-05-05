Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels All Manipur-Bound Trains In Violence-Gripped State

Manipur: Following the law and order situation in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains from entering the state. “No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement,” said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway.

Violent clashes broke out at various places in Manipur during the course of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM). Thousands of tribals turned up for the march to oppose the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. However, as a last resort to control the situation amid spiralling violence, the Manipur government has issued “shoot-at-sight orders”.

The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting.

More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur, defence officials indicated.