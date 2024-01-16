North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of war against South Korea
Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that South Korea is “primary foe” as he warned that Pyongyang did not intend to avoid war if it happens. The North Korean leader also called for the constitution to be changed in a speech to North Korea’s parliament. Unification with South Korea was no longer possible as Seoul seeks regime collapse and absorption, Kim Jong Un said, asserting that the constitution should be amended to educate North Koreans that South Korea is a “primary foe and invariable principal enemy”.
Comments are closed.