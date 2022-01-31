North Korea Tests Powerful Hwasong-12

Pyongyang: North Korea has confirmed it fired a Hwasong-12 “mid-range ballistic missile” on Sunday. The Hwasong-12 missile system test was Pyongyang’s seventh test this month.

The test “confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the operation of the Hwasong 12-type weapon system under production,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said the test was carried out using the “highest-angle launch system” to ensure the safety of neighboring countries, and that the warhead carried a camera that took photos while it was in space.

North Korea has previously said the Hwasong-12 can carry a “large-size heavy nuclear warhead”.

On the other hand, the United States expressed concern about the escalating test.