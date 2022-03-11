North Korea
InternationalTop News

North Korea recently tested intercontinental missile system, says US

By Haraprasad Das
0 15

Washington: The US says N Korea recently tested parts of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, in what it called a “serious escalation”.

Pyongyang said the launches on 26 February and 4 March focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite.

But the Pentagon now says the tests were experimental launches, before a likely full-range ICBM launch.

With a minimum range of 5,500km (3,417 miles), ICBMs can reach the US. They are designed for nuclear arms delivery.

 

 

Haraprasad Das 15084 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × three =

Breaking