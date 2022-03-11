North Korea recently tested intercontinental missile system, says US
Washington: The US says N Korea recently tested parts of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, in what it called a “serious escalation”.
Pyongyang said the launches on 26 February and 4 March focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite.
But the Pentagon now says the tests were experimental launches, before a likely full-range ICBM launch.
With a minimum range of 5,500km (3,417 miles), ICBMs can reach the US. They are designed for nuclear arms delivery.