North Korea recently tested intercontinental missile system, says US

Washington: The US says N Korea recently tested parts of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, in what it called a “serious escalation”.

Pyongyang said the launches on 26 February and 4 March focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite.

But the Pentagon now says the tests were experimental launches, before a likely full-range ICBM launch.

With a minimum range of 5,500km (3,417 miles), ICBMs can reach the US. They are designed for nuclear arms delivery.