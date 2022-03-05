North Korea Launches Another Ballistic Missile: South Korea
Seol: North Korea on Saturday launched a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, its second missile test in a week, South Korean defense officials said.
According to reports, the missile, launched at 8:48 a.m. from Sunan, near Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, flew 168 miles to the east, reaching an altitude of 348 miles.
No further details were immediately released, but the data was similar to the data collected when North Korea last conducted a missile test on Sunday.