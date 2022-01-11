North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile less than a week after testing hypersonic missile

Pyongyang: North Korea fired what may have been a ballistic missile on Tuesday morning, Japan and South Korea said, less than a week after Pyongyang tested what it said was a hypersonic missile.

“Our military detected a suspected ballistic missile fired by North Korea from land towards the East Sea at around 7.27am (22:27 GMT on Monday) today,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch was also reported by Japan’s coast guard, which said the North had fired a “ballistic missile-like object”.

“That North Korea continues to launch missiles is extremely regrettable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

North Korea’s state media said last Thursday that it had launched a hypersonic missile, adding that the weapon had successfully hit a target. The launch had been detected by Japan and South Korea the day before.