North and South Korea restore hotline following Pyongyang tests

Seoul: North and South Korea have restored their cross-border hotline, the government in Seoul said on Monday, with officials exchanging their first phone call since August.

The move comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks, prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Seoul’s unification ministry confirmed that officials from the two Koreas exchanged their first phone call since August on Monday morning.

In Washington, a US State Department spokesperson said it strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, calling the reconnected lines “an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.”

On Twitter, Liu Xiaoming, the special representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs, described the move to restore the connection as “remarkable progress”.