Normalcy Returns To Bahanaga Station

Bahanaga: After 26 days of the massive train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station, normalcy has returned completely to the station with halting of passenger trains and withdrawal of restrictions. Booking of train ticket at the station will begin from tomorrow.

The railway department had shut gate, station due to various repair work and CBI investigation into the reasons that led to the accident.

Rumours were also doing round whether passenger train would halt at Bahanaga station.

People who rely on Bahanaga station for communication got huge relief. Restriction on the entry into the station has been lifted as the local passenger trains are halting.

Station Master Shishirkanti Patnaik has informed that the train tickets will be available for local trains from tomorrow.

The speed of the train passing through Bahanga station has also been increased. The security personnel deployed in and around the station were withdrawn.