Mumbai: Nora Fatehi took Instagram by storm when she shared a video of her feeding a lion. However, hours later, the actress’s account was unavailable. It was rumoured that Nora had deleted her Instagram.

However, the actress shared a statement saying that her account was hacked. She took the help of the app to retrieve her hacked account. Now, she has regained access to her account.

With technical assistance, Nora was able to retrieve her account. She then took to Instagram stories to share a statement. She wrote, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly! (sic).”