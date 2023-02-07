Nora Fatehi’s “Birthday Behaviour” Continues With Dancing On The Yatch

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, who turned a year older yesterday (February 6), had a blast, and her posts stand as proof. Nora celebrated her 31st birthday with her friends on a yacht in Dubai, where she danced her heart out and cut an adorable customized cake. Nora’s birthday album includes her grand welcome, belly dance, dinner party and more. In a reel on Instagram, Nora is at her best. She can be seen belly dancing while her friends cheer for her in the background. The actress looks stunning in a floral printed co-ord set. Towards the end of the video, she also invites her friends and grooves with them. Sharing the post, Nora wrote, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior.”

Nora Fatehi enjoyed her birthday to the fullest as after having a yacht party, the actress stepped out on a dinner date with her friends. In the video, she can be seen sitting in a restaurant, cutting another cake as live singers perform in the background. For a dinner party, Nora opts for a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. She is sporting natural makeup and left her hair loose.