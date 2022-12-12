Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For Defaming Her In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

In a new turn of events in the Rs 200 crore money laundering scandal involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has slapped Jacqueline Fernandez with a defamation suit.

Along with Jacqueline, Nora’s name had popped up during the ongoing investigation in the money laundering case. According to reports, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline over a written plea by the latter claiming before the PMLA court that she was being falsely implicated by the ED, while other celebs like Fatehi, who too received lavish gifts from the conman is being made a witness.

In her plea to the court, Nora stated that Jaqueline Fernandez had sought to criminally defame her in order to decimate her career to further her own interests as they both are working in the same industry with similar backgrounds. Fatehi laments the fact that she lost a lot of deals because of Fernandez.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had claimed in the charge sheet that the Canadian dancing sensation Fatehi had been gifted a BMW by conman Sukesh. It also mentioned that she was later given Rs 75 lakhs besides other lavish gifts.

Meanwhile in her statement given to the ED, actress Fernandez disclosed that she had been gifted three expensive designer bags from Gucci and Chanel along with two Gucci gym wear outfits and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. Sukesh also gave her two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet with multi-colored stones and two hermes.