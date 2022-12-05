Nora Fatehi Shares An Appreciation Post For Team After Her Electrifying Performance At FIFA World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently gave a magnetic performance at a fan festival of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which took the internet by storm.

Now On Sunday, Nora dropped an appreciation post for her team who helped her deliver such a power-packed performance at a fan festival of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, she dropped glimpses of Behind-The-Scenes preparations and captioned, “My Team Good, We Don’t Really Need A Mascot.”

On the work front, Nora is featured in the film Thank God in a cameo in the song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra. She also shared the stage and danced with Ayushmann Khurrana on the tunes of Jehda Nasha remix song.