Nora Fatehi Sets Social Media On Fire With New Item Number ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’

Mumbai: Famous dancer Nora Fatehi has impressed her fans with her killer dance moves in her much-awaited dance number titled ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’, which is finally out now.

The dance number is from the upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and the track is being called the ‘party song of the year’.

In the song, Nora looks beautiful in blue-golden ghagra-choli teamed up with accessories and subtle makeup. Her expressions and dance moves are definitely unmissable.

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the Bhuj airbase in a few hours with the help of some local women during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Apart from Ajay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi in important roles.