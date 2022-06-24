Nora Fatehi Gets A Shoutout From Victoria Beckham

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi recently treated her Insta family to her stunning pictures in an orange bodycon dress. The dress was from the shelves of Victoria Beckham, and soon after Nora shared the images, the singer-turned-fashion designer shared the post on her Instagram stories and called her “stunning”.

Sharing her post, Victoria wrote, “So stunning in VB body”. Nora Fatehi wore the dress for an appearance on the reality-based dance show Dance Deewane Juniours, where she is a judge. She accessorised her dress with dangling earrings and styled her hair into a sleek long braid. She completed her look with matching heels and bold red lipstick. Sharing the post, Nora captioned it as “No one on the corner have swagga like us..”.

Here have a look at Victoria Beckham’s post:

Check out Nora Fatehi’s post below: