Nora Fatehi Drops Cryptic Post Amid Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been in the headlines these days in connection to Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Recently, Nora filed a defamation suit against the latter and mentioned that Jacqueline had made “defamatory imputations for malicious reasons”. Now the celebrated dancer has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora writes, “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same.”

On the work front, Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song Manike.