Puri: Approximately 300 non-registered Habisyalis continued their protest outside Brundabati Niwas, spending the night in the open after being denied accommodation. The protest, which began on Thursday, has disrupted vehicular movement in the area as the elderly women demand entry into the government-provided lodging1.

The Habisyalis, who have come to Puri for the sacred Kartika Brata, expressed their frustration over the registration process, which they claim was closed too quickly, leaving many without the necessary documentation to secure accommodation. “We have been waiting at the gate since yesterday. The authorities should come up with a solution,” said one of the protesters.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan addressed the situation, urging the non-registered Habisyalis to complete their registrations in the future to avail the benefits provided by the state government1. He emphasized that the government had made extensive arrangements for those who registered on time, including free accommodation, meals, and transportation.

Despite the minister’s assurances, the protesters remain firm in their demands, calling for immediate action to allow them access to Brundabati Niwas.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...