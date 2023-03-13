Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued Against Imran Khan For Threatening Woman Judge

Islamabad: A court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in a case pertaining to using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers, Dawn reported.

Dismissing Khan’s petition seeking exemption from attending the hearing of the case in person, the judge instructed police to arrest Imran Khan and present him before the court by March 29.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim also said that the court would hear arguments on Imran’s petition seeking to be dismissed from the case in the next hearing.

On August 20 last year, Khan had condemned the police as well as the judiciary over alleged custodial torture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

He had also singled out Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day remand at the request of the police, saying she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

Hours after the speech, the former Pakistan PM was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

Besides, the Islamabad High Court also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.