Nokia XR20 Launched With Military-Grade Build In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nokia has launched its latest smartphone Nokia XR20 in India on Monday. The company claimed it to come with a military-grade design that can survive in extreme temperatures ranging from 55-degrees to 20-degrees Celsius, 1.8-metre drops, and for one hour underwater. The phone also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and Zeiss optics. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Nokia XR20 price in India,

Nokia XR20 priced at Rs. 46,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for pre-bookings starting October 20 in Granite and Ultra Blue colours and will go on sale starting October 30. It will be available through leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.

Launch offers on Nokia XR20 include free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 for customers pre-booking the phone. HMD Global also announced that pre-booking Nokia X20 will also bring one year of the screen protection plan for free to customers.

It is earlier launched in Europe at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Specifications

Talking about the specification of the Nokia XR20 feature dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia XR20 runs on Android 11 with stock experience. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SOC with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup comes with Zeiss optics.

Talking about the software, this phone comes pre-loaded with SpeedWarp mode, which allows capturing many events in montages. Action Cam mode has also been given in the phone, which is claimed to capture stable footage.

The phone includes up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone includes two speakers capable of producing up to 96dB of sound with OZO playback. There are also two microphones with OZO Spatial Audio Capture.

The Nokia XR20 with its MIL-STD810H-certified build can withstand a drop of up to 1.8-metres and survive underwater for up to an hour. The phone comes with IP68 certification, which can protect it from dust and water. Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,630mAh non-removable battery, which supports wired and wireless (Qi standard) charging. It is claimed that the battery can last for two days. It has 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 171.64×81.5×10.64mm and weighing 248 grams.