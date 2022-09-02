Nokia X30 5G Launched At IFA 2022 Alongside Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31: Know Features Here

New Delhi: HMD Global launched a new range of Nokia products at IFA 2022 in Berlin on Thursday. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The Nokia G60 5G and Nokia C31 smartphones were also presented during the event. In addition to the mobile phones, the company launched the Nokia T21 Tablet, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 and the Nokia Clarity Earbuds.

Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31 price

Prices for the Nokia X30 5G start at EUR 529 (approx. Rs. 42,000). It is available in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour options. The handset is sold in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Likewise, the Nokia G60 5G starts at €349 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and the handset will be available in Pure Black and Ice Gray colour options. According to Nokia, it’s available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations.

The Nokia C31 is a budget-oriented smartphone that starts at €129 (roughly Rs. 10,500). It comes in Charcoal, Cyan and Mint. The handset is offered in 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage options.

Nokia X30 5G: Specifications

Nokia’s newly launched X30 5G handset flaunts an AMOLED display of 6.43 inches which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 700 nits. The phone gets power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and it has a 50-megapixel lens on the back along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The phone is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 33 W fast charging.

Nokia G60 5G: Specifications

Nokia G60 5G flaunts a Full HD+ 6.58-inch display with 1080 x 2408 pixels screen resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and houses a 50-megapixel lens on the back which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth snapper. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 20 W fast charging.

Nokia C31: Specifications

Nokia C31 comes equipped with an HD+ 6.75-inch display that has a 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. It has a triple rear camera module that includes a 13-megapixel main lens and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery that has support for 10 W fast charging.