Nokia X-series, C-Series, G-series Smartphones: Check Specifications

New Delhi: The maker of Nokia HMD Global has launched six new Smartphones-Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20, and Nokia C10 — in three distinct series with innovative features. These are budget smartphones that come with waterdrop displays, multiple colour options, and polycarbonate build. The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 come with a dedicated Google Assistant button for easy search access, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and an IPX2 rating for water resistance. The Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 ship with Android 11 (Go Edition), a 3,000mAh battery, and an HD+ display. While the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 feature Mediatek chipsets, a 5,050mAh battery, and up to 128GB storage.

Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20, and C10 prices

The Nokia X20 will go for starting EUR 349 will be available in select markets, including India, globally starting May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options and comes in 6GB and 128GB or 8GB and 128GB configuration.

The Nokia X10 starts at EUR 309 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Forest and Snow colour options and comes in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Nokia G20 starts at EUR 159 and will be available in select markets globally starting May in Night and Glacier colour options and comes in 4/64GB and 4/128GB configurations.

The Nokia G10 goes up for a starting price of EUR 139 and will be available in select markets globally starting late April in Night and Dusk colour options and comes in 3GB and 32GB, and 4GB and 64GB configurations.

The price of the Nokia C20 is EUR 89 and will be available in select markets globally starting June in Sand and Dark Blue colour options and comes in 1GB and 16GB, and 2GB and 32GB configurations.

Finally, the Nokia C10 will cost EUR 75 and go on sale in select markets globally starting June in Light Purple and Grey colour options and comes in 1GB and 16GB, 1GB, and 32GB, and 2GB and 16GB variants.

There are also the new Nokia Lite Earbuds that come for EUR 39. They will be available in select markets globally starting today in Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options.

HMD Global has not said anything about the India availability of the phones yet.

Nokia X-series: Nokia X10, Nokia X20 specifications

The Nokia X10 and X20 draw power from a Snapdragon 480 5G processor. While the X10 comes with up to 6GB RAM, the X20 packs up to 8GB RAM. Both devices come with up to 128GB of internal storage and support 512GB additional storage via microSD.

The phones have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness. There is a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The X10 has an 8MP front camera, whereas the X20 has a 32MP front camera.

On the back, the X10 has a 48MP quad-camera setup with a 5MP ultrawide lens. It also has two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The Nokia X20 has a 64MP quad-camera setup with a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The two phones pack a 4,470 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Nokia has assured three years of software upgrades on the Nokia X10 and X20, which run Android 11 out of the box.

Nokia G-series: Nokia G10, Nokia G20 specifications

Both smartphones, the Nokia G10, G20 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones also share the same 5,050 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Under the hood, the Nokia G10 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The G20, on the other hand, comes with an Helio G35 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can expand the storage by 512GB via a microSD card.

On the back, the G20 has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone comes with an 8MP front camera.

The G10 has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP front camera.

Both devices run Android 11 out of the box and are assured to get two years of upgrades.

Nokia C-series: Nokia C10, Nokia C20 specifications

The two entry-level Nokia smartphones come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display. The phones feature up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage.

The Nokia C10 features a Unisoc SC7331e quad-core processor, whereas the C20 features an SC9863a octa-core processor. On the back, both phones feature a 5MP single camera sensor. There is also a 5MP front camera for selfies. The devices feature a 3000 mAh battery with 5W charging via micro USB 2.0

The two phones run Android 11 out of the box and are assured to get three years of software updates.