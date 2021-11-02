Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Nokia has launched its first tablet in India. The company claims that with this you will be able to do web browsing for 15 hours. This tablet will also get stereo speakers which will enhance your video experience. The company is also providing 3 years of security updates on this tablet. Read on to know more about the latest tablet.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Nokia T20 offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage by up to 512GB.

The tablet comes with a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8MP camera sensor at the back. There is also an LED flash at the back, for enhanced low-light results, and for emergency use. Further, the tablet has OZO Playback and stereo speakers for a rich multimedia experience. You will also get dual microphones for noise cancellation.

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet also packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Nokia T20 Price In India And Availability

The Nokia T20 price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only variant in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The tablet also has a 4GB + 32GB configuration in the Wi-Fi-only model that is priced at Rs. 16,499, whereas the Nokia T20 4G model is priced at Rs. 18,499. It was launched in Europe last month at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (around Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model.

The Nokia T20 will go on sale through Nokia.com and offline retail stores in India starting today and will be available via Flipkart from tomorrow. Customers purchasing the tablet will get preloaded Spotify access. There will also be various finance offers through major brands across different channels.