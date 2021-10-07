Nokia T20 Tablet Launched With 8,200 mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Nokia has recently launched its latest tablet on Wednesday in the global market. The Nokia T20 is an affordable tablet that is equipped with a 2K display, an 8 MP rear camera, stereo speakers, and more. The tablet was announced alongside a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/ stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro.

Nokia T20 price

The Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (around Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The tablet will roll out to Europe in the coming days. The company hasn’t said much about the India launch yet but briefly mentioned it will be made available soon.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor paired with the Mali-G52 GPU. It comes in two models: 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB. The tablet runs on Android 11 OS with near-stock UI out of the box and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 15W charging support but the company is bundling a 10W charger in the box. Connectivity features include optional 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The tablet sports a 10.4-inch 2K LCD display with 2,000 X 1,200 pixels resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 400nits for brightness, and toughened glass for protection. There is an 8MP snapper on the back with auto-focus and LED flash and a 5MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. The tablet is equipped with stereo speakers, a power amplifier, dual microphones, OZO Audio and playback, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Wi-Fi-only model measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 465 grams for the Wi-Fi version and 470 grams for the 4G LTE model.