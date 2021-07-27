Nokia Launches XR20 Rugged Smartphone: Check Specs Here

New Delhi: Nokia has launched an all-new Nokia smartphone XR20 with a rugged build that withstands drops and can resist water. In addition to the Nokia XR20, the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global brought the Nokia C30 entry-level smartphone with the largest screen and biggest battery in the Nokia C series.

Nokia XR20 pricing and availability

The Nokia XR20 is priced at €499 (~Rs 43,800) in Europe and it comes in Ultra Blue and Granite Grey colours. The company will be releasing the XR20 in global markets on July 27th.

Specs

The Nokia XR20 features a Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. It is an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant device. The MIL-STD-810H certification ensures that the XR20 can withstand drops from 1.8 meters. It can also remain undamaged in extreme temperatures of +55 to -22 degrees Celsius. The rugged phone is built using rubberised and sturdy materials. It features a side-facing fingerprint sensor, and its top edge has a hardware key that can be configured for any action or app.

Coming to the specs, the Nokia XR20 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, which can be used with wet fingers or gloves. The Snapdragon 480 powers the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For more storage, it has a microSD card slot. The company has promised that XR20 users will be getting three years of OS upgrades and four years of monthly security updates.

The XR20 has a 4,630mAh battery that supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel, and its rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It comes with other features like a 3-axis e-compass, a barometer, loudspeakers with OZO playback technology, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.