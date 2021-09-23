Nokia G50 With Snapdragon Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nokia has recently launched the latest smartphone Nokia G50 5G as its third G-series phone from the brand. It comes with a massive HD+ display and it is fuelled by a big battery. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Nokia G50 price, availability

The Nokia G50 price has been set at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB of onboard storage. The telephone is available in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colors and is on the market for buy within the UK. Details concerning the launch of the Nokia G50 in markets together with India are but to be introduced.

Nokia G50 specifications and features

The Nokia G50 has a 6.82-inch LCD panel that offers HD+ resolution, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and 450nits brightness. The display notch houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The rear shell of the phone has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC is accompanied by 4GB / 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset offers 64GB / 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device runs a stock version of Android 11. It will receive two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security patches.

The Nokia G50 has a 5,000mAh battery, which carries support for 18W fast charging. However, it comes with a 10W in-box charger. The other features offer by the handset include IP52 rated splash-resistant chassis, face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, a hardware key for Google Assistant, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.