Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity Launched: Check Specifications

New Delhi: HMD Global has launched its latest affordable 5G smartphone Nokia G300 on Wednesday under the Nokia G series. The G300 sports a 6.57-inch V-notch HD+ LCD panel with 720p resolution. Besides that, it may feature a Snapdragon 480 chipset that supports 5G connectivity, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Read on to know more about the latest phone.

Nokia G300 price, availability

Nokia G300 price has been set at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Meteor Grey colour and will be available for purchase in the US starting October 19. It will initially be limited to prepaid carriers Straight Talk and TracFone Wireless. Details about the global pricing and availability of Nokia G300 are yet to be revealed.

Nokia G300 specifications

The new Nokia G300 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Nokia G300 offers an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Nokia G300 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded within the power button.