Nokia C21 Plus Launched In India; Check Features & Price Here

NEW DELHI: Nokia C21 Plus is the latest addition to the popular C-series smartphone family from HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. Starting at just Rs. 10,299, the new smartphone not only looks good but maintains the robust build quality and long-lasting battery capabilities that Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago.

The combination of price, specifications and design makes the Nokia C21 Plus a favourite ultra-budget handset to date. It is geared up in a way that it extends its features as everyday experiential advantages to the consumers.

Speaking on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & Mena HMD Global said, “At HMD Global, we recognize what millennials want from a smartphone, and we constantly seek to deliver that with utmost quality, trust and durability. The Nokia C21 Plus is specially designed to cater to the evolving needs of the youngsters who are confident and is seeking a brand for its trust with meaningful innovations. In line with this thought, is our bharosa khud par’ campaign for Nokia C21 Plus . We are inspired by the youth in every nook and corner of this country who aspire to do more, and be more. Nokia smart devices have consistently delivered by meeting the needs of our base in these markets, and we will continue to do so with exciting and trustworthy devices”

The Nokia C21 Plus is the right mix of top specifications and the Nokia trust of quality and durability at the best price, made for people who believe in themselves.

Huge battery in a slim design

Delivering on battery life while sporting a sleek look and feel, Nokia C21 Plus comes with 5050 mAh, which delivers up to three-day battery life– allowing you to stay connected for longer and let you do so much & more

Robust and rigorously tested

Following a rigorous manufacturing standard that is known as one of the toughest in the world, you can rest assured the Nokia C21 Plus build quality will stand the test of time. The body is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass – IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust and water droplets, so your daily adventures are not interrupted.

Renowned security

Smartphones often store people’s most private information, as well as act as a hub for entertainment, banking and vital communication. Being part of the C-series family, Nokia C21 Plus comes with two years of quarterly security updates as standard to keep everything safe.

For added privacy and convenience, fingerprint and AI face unlock technology ensure you can go about your day worry-free.

A clean OS

Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 (Go edition™), a streamlined version of the Android operating system that facilitates snappy download speeds, without sacrificing the battery life. Minimal preloads also ensure there is more space for the apps and content you choose, to help you get the most out of your data without compromising on storage.

Capture life’s best bits

The 13MP dual camera with HDR technology captures memorable moments in stunning detail, whilst different modes like Portrait, Panorama and Beautification assist in creating professional-looking photos you can keep forever.

A stunning 6.5” HD+ display ensures that videos and photos can be viewed in all their glory, thanks to the incredible definition and clarity the screen has to offer.

Pricing and availability

Nokia C21 Plus is available in India starting today in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey and comes in, 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB variants priced at 10,299 and 11,299 respectively. The device is now available across retail, E-Commerce and Nokia.com.There is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds on purchase from Nokia.com.