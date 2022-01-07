Nokia C Series, Nokia 2760 Flip Phones Launched: Details Here 

New Delhi: Nokia launched several budget smartphones at CES 2022. Nokia-licensee HMD Global unveiled the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, and Nokia 2760 Flip phone at the event. Read on to know more about the latest smartphones.

Price

Nokia C100 and C200 were the most affordable of the company’s newly unveiled smartphones. The Nokia C100 is priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,350), while C200 comes in at $119 (Roughly Rs 8,850).

The Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (Roughly Rs 11,100), while the Nokia G400 is the most expensive of the four smartphones, priced at $239 (Roughly Rs 17,800). Lastly, the Nokia 2760 Flip phone retails for $79 (Roughly Rs 5,900). As of now, there is no word about the availability of the devices outside the US.

Nokia 2760 Flip specifications

In terms of specification, the Nokia 2760 Flip is a 4G LTE-enabled device that runs KaiOS. The clamshell foldable feature phone has limited smartphone features like Google Maps. It is reportedly targeted at 55 years old and above users. It also gets a secondary display and an additional button on the side that can be configured as a call and share location button.