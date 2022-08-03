Nokia 8210 4G Phone Launched In India With 24 Days Battery Life, Nostalgic Design; Check Out Price, Availability

New Delhi: Nokia has launched Nokia 8210 4G phone in the Indian market. The newly launched candy bar phone comes with features like a Unisoc chipset, support for a microSD card slot, better battery life, and a lot more among others. Let’s have a look at the price and specifications.

Nokia 8210 4G India Price

The newly launched Nokia 8210 4G feature phone is priced at Rs 3,999 and the handset will be available for sale in the country in Red and Dark Blue colour options. You can purchase the feature phone via Amazon India and the official Nokia website, the handset will also be available via an offline store.

Nokia 8210 4G Specifications

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a nostalgic design of the Nokia 33110 but with significant design and feature enhancements. It offers Dual-SIM slots and is powered by the Unisoc T107 chipset. The Nokia 8210 4G is backed by 48MB RAM and 128MB internal storage, but you can also expand the storage up to 32GB via a microSD card.

Moreover, the feature phone offers a 3.8-inch QVGA display and the device will run on the Series 30+ operating system. It also offers a 3.5mm audio output jack along with Bluetooth connectivity. Nokia 8210 4G packs a 1,450mAh battery and the company claims that the device is capable of offering a battery life of 27 days on standby. The device also supports features like FM, MP3 player calculator, stopwatch, and more