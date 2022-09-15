Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Built-In TWS Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has been launched in India. It is a unique 4G VoLTE feature phone from the brand since it comes equipped with built-in wireless TWS earbuds.

Price

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will retail in India for Rs. 4,999 (~$63). The feature phone will be available on Nokia’s website as well as in leading retail outlets and partner online stores starting from September 19, 2022.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications and features

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is fitted with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display. There is no front camera on the device, but its back panel has a 0.3-megapixel VGA camera with an LED flash. The device runs on the S30+ OS.

The modest Unisoc T707 chipset is present under the hood of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. The device has 128MB of built-in storage and supports microSD cards up to 32GB in size for extra storage.

On either side of the display, there are buttons for controlling music. There is a classic T9 keymat below the screen. The device is packed with a 1,450mAh user-removable battery. According to Nokia, the phone can deliver up to 6 hours of 4G talk time and up to 20 hours of 4G standby time.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia 5710 XA offers features like Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 16.2 x 138.9 x 57.7mm and weighs around 129 grams.