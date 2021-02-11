Nokia 5.4 With 4000mAh Battery: Price And Specifications

New Delhi: Nokia 5.4 comes with a Qualcomm processor and hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come with Android 10 out of the box but will be upgraded to Android 11, as per the company. While the Nokia 5.4 ships with Snapdragon 662 SoC, quad-cameras, and a 16MP selfie snapper, the Nokia 3.4 comes with Snapdragon 460, triple lenses, 4GB RAM, and 64GB built-in storage.

Nokia 5.4 Price in India, availability

Nokia 5.4 is offered in two configurations, 4GB + 64GB for Rs. 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB for Rs. 15,499. It will be available in Dusk and Polar Night colour options when it goes on sale from February 17 via Flipkart and Nokia India website.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is Android 11 ready. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

HMD Global has also launched the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite at Rs 3,599. It comes in Snow and Charcoal colour options and be available from the Nokia website and Amazon from February 17th. Customers pre-booking the Nokia 3.4 on the company’s website can bundle it with Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and avail of a discount of Rs 1,600. This offer is valid for the pre-booking period between February 10th and February 19th.