Nokia 110 2022 Feature Phone launched In India, Here’s Price & Specs 

New Delhi: HMD Global has launched Nokia 110. The new feature phone comes with a single rear camera and has an in-built music player that can store up to 8000 songs. There is also an in-built torch with the new Nokia feature phone.

Nokia 110 (2022) price

The Nokia 110 (2022) hits the Indian market in three colour variants — Charcoal, Cyan, and Rose Gold. The feature phone has been priced at Rs. 1,699 for the Cyan and Charcoal colour options, while the Rose Gold variant has been priced at Rs. 1,799.

The phone is being sold along with a free earphone worth Rs. 299. The Nokia 110 (2022) is available for purchase from leading retail stores and e-commerce sites as well as Nokia’s official website.

Nokia 110 (2022): Specifications

Nokia 110 (2022) feature phone is a dual SIM phone. It has a similar design as the previous model with minor updates. The handset comes with an in-built rear camera for photography. The device is backed by a 1,000mAh battery.

Some of the key features available on the phone are FM, a built-in torch, and pre-loaded games such as Snakes. Another key feature of the Nokia 110 (2022) is the auto-call recording feature. The feature phone can store up to 8,000 songs. It comes with expandable storage up to 32GB.

The new feature phone comes a week later the launch of the Nokia 8210 4G feature phone. The handset features a bar form factor and is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor. The feature phone packs 48MB RAM with 128MB storage. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options for the phone.