Nokia 105 Africa Edition With Unisoc 6531E SoC Launched: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Nokia 105 Africa Edition characteristic telephone has been launched in Nigeria. It runs off a Unisoc 6531E SoC and options the S30+ working system. The telephone gives an island keymat dial pad and polycarbonate physique. The Nokia 105 Africa Edition comes with FM wi-fi radio and 2G community connectivity.

Nokia 105 Africa Edition Price, Availability:

So far, no information has been given on the company’s website about the price and availability of the Nokia 105 Africa Edition feature phone. But according to the news, this phone will be made available in Blue and Charcoal. Its price is NGN 8,100 (approximately Rs 1,450). The Nokia 105 (2019) phone was launched in India by HMD Global for Rs 1,199.

Features of Nokia 105 Africa Edition:

According to the Nokia Nigeria website, the Nokia 105 Africa Edition feature phone runs on the S30+ operating system. It works on dual sim. It comes in both Single-SIM (Mini-SIM) options. It comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA (120×160 pixels) screen. It is powered by Unisoc 6531E SoC. It comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage. It has a polycarbonate body. A flashlight is also given in it. In this, along with 2000 contacts, 500 SMS can also be saved.

The Nokia 105 Africa Edition comes preloaded with 10 sports including the classic Snake. It has FM radio connectivity that works with or without a headset. For connectivity, the phone has Micro-USB v1.1 port, 3.5mm headphone jack and 2G. It packs an 800mAh removable battery that is said to offer up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 18 days of standby time.