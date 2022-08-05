Noise X-Fit 2 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Noise has launched the company’s latest smartwatch Noise X-Fit 2 in India. The smartwatch is equipped with features like a 1.69-inch TFT display, Sp02 monitor and 24/7 heart rate monitor. The X-Fit 2 also gets 150 watch faces and smart features like an alarm, a find my phone and a weather forecast.

Price

The wearable is already available on Flipkart, Myntra and Gonoise.com. You can buy the new smartwatch in three colours – Jet Black, Silver Gray and Space Blue. Its price has been kept at Rs 3,999, but you can buy it now in the introductory sale for Rs 1,999.

Specification

The Noise X-Fit2 sports a 1.69 TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. Features like 60 sports modes and 150 watch faces are available in this. Apart from this, a noise health suite has been given in it, which monitors heart rate, sleep and stress level. Along with this, tracking activities and women’s health marks are also available in it.

Furthermore, the device comes with IP68 water resistance and offers 7 days of battery life. It is also integrated with the NoiseFit app, which allows the user to unlock the health tracking analysis with breathing mode, reminders and weather forecast alert updates.

Apart from this, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can be connected to the device. Apart from this, the watch offers many smart features including smart notifications like text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks and calendar alerts. Smartwatch also comes with smart features like alarm, calendar reminder, call and SMS reply, find my phone, remote music control and timer.