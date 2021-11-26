Noise X-Fit 1 Band Launched In India With 10 Days Battery Backup: Price And More

New Delhi: Noise has recently launched its latest smartwatch collaborated with the fitness brand HRX. The fitness device supports several features that include SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and IP68 waterproof rating. Read on to know more.

Price And Availability

The Noise X-Fit 1 Band is priced at the Rs 5,000 price segment. The smartwatch will be available for purchase through the Amazon India website, Myntra, and Noise’s online store. The Noise Smart Watch will go on sale in the country on November 26 at 10:00 am. The newly launched Noise X-Fit 1 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 2,999. The original price of Noise Watch is Rs 5,999. The watch is rolled out in a silver and black metal frame. The device will be available in white and black silicone strap options.

Specs And Features

In terms of specification, it is equipped with a 1.52-inch IPS TruView display with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and 354ppi pixel density. The panel operates at 360 x 400-pixel resolution. It has a rectangular dial and comes with a silicone strap. The watch also has a single button on one side. The smartwatch weighs around 30 grams and has a 9mm metal finish.

The Noise X-Fit 1 has SpO2 monitoring, to track your blood oxygen level. It can also monitor your heart rate monitor and sleeping pattern. According to the company, the Noise X-Fit 1 can also track stress levels. About 15 sports modes of the watch have also been given.

The brand claims that the smartwatch supports over 100 customizable and cloud-based watch faces. Users will also get features like Quick Reply and Smart DND in the watch. Talking about the battery of the watch, a 210mAh battery has been given in it, which is said to give a battery life of up to 10 days. This device is waterproof and comes with an IP68 rating.