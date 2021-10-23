Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband-Style Earphones Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Noise has launched its new in-ear Bluetooth earphones called Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband-style earphones in India. The latest device features 10mm drivers. It also comes with voice assistance control and provides a vibration alert when the user gets a call on the paired smartphone. Read on to know more.

Noise Sense price, availability

The Noise sense earphones are priced at Rs. 1,099, which is a discounted price from the original Rs cost. 2,499. The company didn’t reveal that how long the discounted price would be available. Pairs are available in black and blue colors. Neckband style earphones Amazon When Noise website.

Noise sense specifications, features

Talking about the specification of the Noise Sense neckband-style earphones, these are powered by 10mm drivers and have an inbuilt mic for calls. The earphones include contact controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the amount, controlling music tracks, and extra.

The New Noise audio gadget has magnetic earbuds with fin ideas that stick collectively when hanging across the neck. The earphones have voice help management as properly.

As per the itemizing on Amazon, the Noise Sense earphones assist twin pairing with two gadgets at an identical time. The earphones function Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. The neckband-style earphones are IPX5 rated for sweat- and water resistance. The earphones include a USB Type-C port for charging as properly.

In phrases of battery life, Noise claims that an eight-minute cost may give the earphones up to eight hours of battery life, thanks to the proprietary Instacharge quick charging know-how. The earphones can provide a complete playtime of 25 hours at a full cost. Noise Sense earphones weigh 30 grams.