Noise pollution could seriously impact biodiversity: Study

Washington: A study has indicated that noise pollution leaves a long term adverse impact on the growth of trees and plant diversity.

Biologists are increasingly concerned about their impact on plants and animals as noise from construction, industry and roads has increased dramatically since the middle of last century.

Researchers in the United States undertook a study of tree mass in New Mexico which was exposed to a high level of artificial noise for 15 years. To their surprise, they found 75 per cent fewer pinyon pine seedlings in noisy sites than in quiet places.

According to Jennifer Phillips, the co-author of the research, noise pollution could adversely impact pollinating process. Phillips said the study could help to find out the impact of pollution on biodiversity.