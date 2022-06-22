Noise I1 Smart Eyewear With Touch Controls In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Noise i1 smart eyewear has been launched in India by Noise Labs. It is the company’s first smartglasses, which come in two style options, such as Square and Circle. The lenses of the Noise i1 offer protection from UVA and UVB rays. The built-in lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses. The smart eyewear comes equipped with the company’s HyperSync technology, which allows it to instantly connect with the last paired device on opening the temples.

Noise i1 price in India

The Noise i1 is priced at Rs 5,999. The limited-edition device is available for purchase through Noise India’s official website. It comes in black only and comes in a stylish case. As mentioned above, users can choose from Square and Circle frame options. Buyers who pay with UPI can receive a 5 percent discount by entering the PREPAY code. If the smart eyewear is purchased using the Mobikwik wallet, buyers will receive a cashback of Rs 100.

Noise i1 specifications and features

The Noise i1 sunglasses block out 99 percent of UVA and UVB rays. It can filter harmful blue light to reduce eye strain. The temples of eyewear are fitted with 16.2mm audio drivers. The company says that the Noise i1’s design is revolutionary because it directs sound to the user’s ears instead of letting it escape into the environment.

The temples of the Noise i1 are equipped with touch controls to adjust volume, answer or reject calls, change racks, and access voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. Each temple is equipped with an individual microphone. According to the company, the Noise i1 offers 9 hours of battery life. The smart glasses support magnetic charging. The Instacharge fast charging technology available on the device allows it to offer 120 minutes of playtime with a 15-minute charge. It takes around 1.5 hours to fully charge the smart eyewear.

The Noise i1 carries support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It can be paired with Android and iOS devices. The smart glasses weigh only 47 grams and offer IPX4 water resistance for protection against splashes. Lastly, it comes with a 1-year warranty.