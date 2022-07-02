Noise Flair XL With 80-Hour Battery Life Launched In India: Check Price, Features

New Delhi: Noise has announced the launch of its latest pair of affordable wireless earphones. The Flair XL is a new pair of wireless neckband earbuds in an increasingly rare series of products, as most users and brands alike move to the truly wireless form factor. Nevertheless, the earbuds are a budget option for those who prefer the neckband layout, among other features.

Noise Flair XL value in India, availability

The value of the Noise Flair XL neckband earphones has been set at Rs. 1,499. These wi-fi neckband earphones from Noise will be bought from Flipkart and the Noise official website. The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones will probably be accessible in Burgundy Red, Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Stone (*80*) colour variants.

Specifications