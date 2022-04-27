Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch has been launched in India. The ColorFit Ultra Buzz is the third watch in the series after the Ultra and Ultra 2. It sports Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes, a large 1.75-inch display, and a bunch of health and fitness-related features. Let’s take a look at all the features, pricing, and availability of the watches in detail.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Price in India, Availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India, though the smartwatch will initially go on sale with a starting price tag of Rs. 3,499. There’s no word on how long the introductory period will last. It comes in Charcoal Black, Champagne Gray and Olive Green colours.

The sale of Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz will start from April 28 on Amazon and Noise online store.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz: Feature and Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch sports a large 1.75-inch display. The star feature on this watch is Bluetooth calling feature. Once connected to your phone, users will be able to receive, reject, and silence the call right from the watch.

Further, the wearable comes with a bunch of health and fitness-related features. The ColorFit Ultra Buzz comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker to measure blood-oxygen level, and sleep, monitor. In addition to this, the wearable also supports stress monitoring and female health tracking. In terms of fitness and exercise, the watch is said to come with support for 100 sports modes including running, cycling, indoor sports, outdoor sports, and hiking.

Further, the wearable will come with a quick reply feature, which allows you to respond to incoming messages (SMS) with five options for any messages you get 一 these options can be customized as well using the companion app. Like most smartwatches, the Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz is capable of sending notifications from a paired phone. Other features include ideal alerts, drink water reminders, and stock market updates.