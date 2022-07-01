Noise Colorfit Pro 4, Colorfit Pro 4 Max With 100 Sports Modes Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Noise has launched two new smartwatches in the ColorFit Pro 4 series in India. The company has unveiled Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max. Both the smartwatches come with a large display, Bluetooth calling and support 100 sports modes. Read on to know more about the latest launched gadget.

Pricing & Availability

The ColorFit Pro 4 is priced at 3,499 INR for an introductory offer and will be available on Amazon starting from July 4. It comes in various colour options including, Mint green, Deep wine, Rose pink, Midnight blue, Charcoal black, Sunset orange, Teal blue, and Silver. The ColorFit Pro 4 Max is priced at 3,999 INR and will also be available from July 4 on Amazon India. It is also offered in multiple color variants like Jet black, Vintage brown, Rose gold, Silver grey, and Navy gold.

Noise Colorfit Pro 4: Features And Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 comes with a 1.72-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 311 ppi pixel density, and 500 nits brightness. It also supports the Bluetooth calling option. The ColorFit Pro 4 features a fully-functional digital crown, which can be used to scroll through the menu, adjust volume, and change watch faces.

Further, the watch supports 100 sports modes including cycling, walking, running, hiking, and more. As for the health suite, you get a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. Other features include alarm, stock market updates, quick reply and smart DND.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with a 1.8-inch display and there is a side button as well. It also supports the Bluetooth calling option. You get a built-in Alexa voice assistant as well.

Further, the watch supports 100 sports modes including cycling, pool swimming, walking, running, hiking, and more. As for the health suite, you get a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitor. Other features include an IP68 rating, 150+ watch faces, and sound detection, which alerts you when the unwanted sound around you gets too loud.