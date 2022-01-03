Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch Debuts With 15-Day Battery Life 

New Delhi: Indian electronic gadgets maker, Noise has launched its new smartwatch named Noise ColorFit Caliber. The company claimed to offer a backup of 15 days. It has more than 150 customizable and cloud watch faces. You will be able to buy the watch in 5 colors strap.

Noise Colorfit Caliber Price

The Noise ColorFit Caliber is priced at Rs 3,999. Under the introductory offer, the company is offering it at an initial price of just Rs 1,999. That is, the user will get a benefit of Rs 2,000. You will be able to buy this watch from Flipkart. According to the listing, the sale of the watch will start on January 6 at 12 noon.

Specs and Features of Noise ColorFit Caliber

Noise ColorFit Caliber flaunts a 1.69-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. It has SpO2 feature which detects the oxygen level in your body. It monitors heart rate 24×7. The watch also has a feature to track stress and sleep. It will also find out your body temperature.

The watch has 60 sports modes to help you track fitness. There are more than 150 customizable and cloud watch faces to choose from. It has also been rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The watch can be purchased with Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White color straps.

The smartwatch has a silicone wrist strap, which can be adjusted according to the size of the wrist. It can be connected to the smartwatch with the help of the app. After which all kinds of notifications will be available on the watch. Call details will also appear on the watch. It has a magnetic charger for charging with Bluetooth support.