Noise Colorfit Brio Launched In India With 50 Sport Modes: Details Here

New Delhi: Noise has added a new model to its Colourfit edition named Noise ColorFit Brio in the Indian market on Monday. The latest smartwatch has a 1.52-inch square IPS LCD display and has 50 sport modes. It comes with cloud-based and customizable watch faces and claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life. Read on to know more about the latest smartwatch.

Sound ColorFit Brio price in India, sale

The new Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. You can buy it on Flipkart and the company website. The smartwatch is available in three color options ̵ 1; Silver Gray and Jet Black and Pink. Flipkart has up to 10 percent discounts through various banks and free EMI from Rs. 1,500 per month. Noise offers a 1-year limited warranty on its products.

Noise level ColorFit Brio specifications

The Noise ColorFit Brio has a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display with a resolution of 360×400 pixels. It weighs 34 grams with the bracelet and is 9 mm slim. The wearable is equipped with SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring and 24×7 heart rate monitoring functions. The Noise ColorFit Brio comes with over 50 sport modes and is also IP68 dust and water repellent. The wearable is also compatible with the NoiseFit app. It includes a DND mode and a quick reply feature that allows users to manage alerts and notifications. According to Noise, the ColorFit Brio lasts up to 10 days on a single charge thanks to the integrated 190 mAh battery. The wearable should take around two hours to fully charge and last up to 30 days of standby time. Sounds ColorFit Brio supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

The Noise ColorFit Brio watch case is made of polycarbonate and the bracelet is made of silicone. Other features include caller name information, call rejection, find my phone, motion reminder, drinking water reminder, remote camera control, Apple Health, Google Fit, stopwatch, alarm clock, wake-up gesture, and screen brightness.