Noise Buds Prima Launched In India With Up To 42 Hour Battery Life

New Delhi: Noise has recently launched Noise Buds Prima in India. The newly launched Noise Buds Prima TWS comes with 42-hour battery life. Let’s take a look at the Noise Buds Prima price, specifications, and features.

Price

The Noise Buds Prima costs Rs 1,799. It offers three colour options that include Black, White, and Gold colour options. The TWS will be available on Flipkart starting December 14th at 12 noon.

Specification

Talking about the specification, the latest TWS Buds comes with an in-ear style design with interchangeable ear tips and angled design to get a good fit as well. It sports a quad mic setup with a stem which should offer better audio on calls.

Further, the TWS comes with ultra-low latency gaming mode which takes the latency all the way down to 44 milliseconds. On a single charge, the Noise Buds Prima are rated to last up to 42 hours including the battery pack that also doubles as a charging case. The device also supports fast charging which will offer 2 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Other features of the Noise Buds Prima HyperSync technology which is similar to fast pair on Android devices, support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri, and IPX5 water and sweat resistant rating.

