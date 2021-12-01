Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones Launched With ANC: Check Specs & Availability

New Delhi: Noise has recently launched its latest TWS earphones named Noise Air Buds Pro. the latest hearing device has an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and up to 20 hours of claimed playback time. Read on to know more about the product.

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India, sale

Noise Air Buds Pro is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. It offers three colour options that include Black, Blue, and White. The buyers can pick the product from Noise’s official website and via e-commerce portals Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications, Features

Talking about the specification of the latest Noise Air Buds Pro, it comes with a half in-ear design with silicone tips for comfort fit. It also offers dual microphones for calls along with a Bluetooth range of 10 meters and is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

Noise Air Buds Pro comes with an ANC feature that reduces ambient noise by up to -25dB. The pair has touch-enabled controls with which one can answer/reject calls, adjust volume, or use it for activating voice assistants as well. One can also use the touch controls to use Transparency mode and ANC.

In terms of power, the TWS earbuds are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of total playback time when the device is used along with the case. The pair is said to offer 4 hours of usage on a single charge, and with ANC turned on, the earbuds are claimed to offer 3.5 hours of playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. The charging case comes with a USB-C port and can fully charge up in one hour. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.O and weigh 3.6 grams each. The charging case has a dimension measuring 66x47x23.9mm.