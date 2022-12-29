Noida Woman, Who Dragged Her House Help Out Of Elevator, Arrested

New Delhi: The woman, who allegedly kept her maid hostage inside her house and assaulted her, has been arrested.

According to reports, the matter came to light after a CCTV of the same surfaced on social media. After the incident, the woman, Shefali Kaul, a resident of Cleo County Society in Noida’s Sector 120, was missing.

A search had been launched to trace her, officials said, adding that she was arrested last night.

A police case was filed against Shefali after the video clip went viral.

In a CCTV footage, the woman can be seen dragging and pulling the house help out of an elevator.

The footage showed that the maid tried to run away from the woman several times.